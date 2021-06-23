Leader of Iowa’s biggest public union to retire. Homan unsuccessfully fought law stripping bargaining rights from public employees

DES MOINES — Danny Homan, the leader of Iowa’s largest public employee union who has been an outspoken critic of the state restricting collective bargaining rights and leaving his union’s prison employees in jeopardy from understaffing, announced Wednesday he plans to end his 16-year run as president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61 next month.

In a statement, Homan, 68, an AFSCME employee for over 33 years and president since 2005, said he plans to retire at the end of his term and a new president will be elected at the union’s upcoming convention July 24.

“I am proud to have had the trust and support of the members of this council for the last 16 years,” Homan said in his announcement. “Working here has been the honor of my life. Every day I knew thousands of people were counting on me and this council to have their back, and I am proud to say that we did.”

AFSCME Council 61 represents more than 55,000 members in over 230 bargaining units across Iowa, Missouri, and Kansas.