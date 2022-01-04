Legislators plan to take up worker shortage

While a shortage in filling jobs is not unique to Iowa, the issue persists here. In January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there were 1.68 million Iowans in the workforce, and the share of Iowans working was 70 percent, according to state workforce data. In November 2021, the last month for which state workforce data is available, there were 85,600 fewer Iowans in the workforce, and the share of Iowans working was down more than 3 percentage points, to 66.8 percent.

“It is a No. 1 issue that we hear when we travel the state, when we talk to Iowans, and we certainly want to do whatever we can from a legislative perspective to help that,” said Jack Whitver, the Republican Senate majority leader from Ankeny. “Whatever we can do to try to help those that don’t have jobs get into the workforce, into jobs that are not just jobs but careers, that they can be successful.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she plans to introduce what she called “a comprehensive bill” to address the state’s workforce.

“That is all business and industry talked to me about when traveling the state, and in communities, I don’t care what size, small, medium or large,” Reynolds said. “Workforce is by far their biggest issue.”