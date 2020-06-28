Limits on police constraints, absentee ballot requests and gun restrictions among new Iowa laws

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Starting Wednesday, Iowans will be free to carry guns in courthouses — but not in courtrooms, and they also could face harsher punishments for animal cruelty.

Also, lemonade stands are now legal in Iowa.

Believe it or not, kid-run lemonade stands were technically illegal in Iowa prior to this year’s legislative session. They are now legal thanks to the actions of state lawmakers and Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The legalization of lemonade stands is one of many new laws that has gone on the books this year, and a host more will go into effect on Wednesday, July 1.

Many pieces of legislation still await Reynolds’ approval or veto. Because the new coronavirus pandemic forced lawmakers to put the session on hold for nearly three months, they did not complete their work until June 14.

Here are some of Iowa’s newest state laws, and some that just need Reynolds’ signature:

LAW ENFORCEMENT CONSTRAINTS

The 2020 session of the Iowa Legislature likely will most be remembered for significant racial justice legislation, which was approved in the wake of ongoing protests over the death of a Minnesota man who was killed after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.