LONE RANGERS: Number of Iowa park officers declines despite growth in visitors

In October, the department also voted to hire California-based Visual Labs Inc. to equip its certified peace officers with body cameras.

To date, there have been few public reports of rangers dealing with major violent crimes such as killings, assaults, robberies or rape. Rangers say the most common violent threats in Iowa stem from alcohol-fueled disputes or domestic violence in the parks.

Generally, rangers are more likely to deal with vandalism, reckless boating, drug abuse and illegal fishing or hunting. Outside of contending with crime, the rangers also spend their time helping to maintain clean, sanitary and safe conditions at the park.

Financial Decline

Even as Iowans have poured into state parks this year to enjoy the outdoors, the park system has been struggling for years with stagnant or declining funding.

Kevin Szcodronski, a retired State Parks Bureau chief, said a lack of financial support has hampered the parks for years. “It’s an ongoing story with parks, not only in Iowa, but nationwide,” he said.

The natural resources department’s combined annual budget is just over $400 million and it is financed by various revenue streams, including fees, licenses and permits, and federal money.