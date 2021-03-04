Most of Iowa GOP agenda clears first legislative hurdle

Across the rotunda, House Republicans came up with different approach that would give Iowa’s attorney general authority to fine a social media company for blocking or removing online content.

And members of the House Public Safety Committee passed their own version of “back the blue” legislation in support of law enforcement. House Republicans chose to run their own bill rather than advance similarly-themed proposals from Reynolds and Senate Republicans.

The House legislation passed out of the public safety committee with bipartisan support.

“A lot of us are very supportive, myself included,” said Rep. Wes Breckenridge, the committee’s top Democrat and a former police officer from Newton.

While the Senate bill — which passed out of committee earlier this week — includes increased criminal penalties for rioting, unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct, the House bill is more targeted. The House bill adds legal protections for officers who are deemed to be enforcing the law unless the action constitutes “willful and wanton misconduct,” allows officers to seek legal remedies against an individual who files a false complaint, increases the penalties for eluding an officer and requires law enforcement officers to carry a firearm on duty.