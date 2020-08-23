MURPHY: Do Iowans think Gov. Reynolds is doing a good job with the COVID-19 pandemic? It depends on the poll.

The more recent poll, published on August 5, came from Monmouth University. It surveyed 401 Iowa registered voters from July 30 to August 3, and its margin for error was plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

It would be great if you, the loyal reader, were about to be treated to a remarkable and crystalizing explanation of how two polls asking the same question so close to each other could get two answers so far apart.

Prepare to be disappointed. I can’t explain it. I was kind of hoping you could explain it to me.

I also hoped some Iowa political scientists who I’ve turned to in the past could help. They had some ideas, but even those were couched.

I tweeted out my confusion to Christopher Larimer, at the University of Northern Iowa, and Christopher Budzisz, at Loras College. Surely between two Christophers I could come up with one good answer.

Both said the disparity was likely at least partly due to the different ways the polls were conducted. The COVID-19 Consortium was an online survey, while Monmouth’s was a mobile and land line phone survey.