Muscatine County resident tests positive for COVID-19

One person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Muscatine Co., the governor announced Thursday.

The latest case brings the total to 44 in Iowa. The person is an adult between 19 and 40 living within the county. Officials aren't releasing other details about people who test positive over concerns about patient privacy.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kim Reynolds is not considering an order that Iowans remain sheltered in their homes to manage the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, she said.

Reynolds also said Iowa’s state government is working with partners in the federal government and the private sector in order to help ensure Iowa hospitals have sufficient supplies to deal with the coronavirus as more Iowans become infected.

During a press conference Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Reynolds also said she has not activated the Iowa National Guard.

“No, (a shelter-in-place order) is not on the table or something that we’re considering,” Reynolds said. “We have asked people to follow simple directives, and hopefully they can do that. We’re counting on every Iowan to do their part, and my faith is with them.”