National GOP targets Democrat Hart's support of Republican-led Iowa bill in 2nd District ad

However, the NRCC’s criticism of Hart’s support for the bill is unusual given the bill was proposed and supported largely by Iowa statehouse Republicans. Hart was one of five Democratic senators to vote for its passage.

Ashley Hinson, a Republican former state legislator running for Congress in Iowa’s 1st District who has received support from the NRCC, also voted in favor of the bill, and also received political donations from Wellmark.

An NRCC spokesman did not answer emailed questions about the ad, including why the organization chose to criticize Hart for a vote one of its candidates also took, responding only with a statement accusing Democrats of being hypocritical by running ads against Miller-Meeks on the issue of health care and pre-existing conditions.

A spokesman for Miller-Meeks’ campaign declined to say whether Miller-Meeks, a state legislator who was not yet in office when the bill was debated, would have voted for the Republican-led proposal, and declined to comment on the ad because it was not produced by the Miller-Meeks campaign.

MILLER-MEEKS AD