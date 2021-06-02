Officer injured in Anamosa prison attack

DES MOINES — A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate Wednesday at the Anamosa State Penitentiary that was the scene of a deadly attack earlier this year.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said an inmate, secured in restraints, was being supervised by the officer during a virtual disciplinary hearing with an administrative law judge.

About 9:09 a.m., the inmate became upset and “began acting out in a violent manner.” The officer tried to restrain him and another officer arrived to assist.

The assisting officer suffered an injury to his arm and was taken to the Anamosa hospital, where doctors determined he had a soft-tissue injury. The other officer, also examined at the hospital, was not injured, nor was the prisoner, corrections officials said.

Wednesday’s assault came nearly two months after, authorities say, two inmates attempting to escape March 23 from the same prison used hammers to bludgeon to death nurse Lorena Schulte and Corrections Officer Robert McFarland.