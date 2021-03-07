One year of COVID-19: COVID-19 hits rural Iowa hardest

Still, the devastation in long-term care facilities puzzled Harrison County Home and Public Health Administrator Brian Brake.

“I saw firsthand how careful and cautious those facilities were,” Brake said. “I don’t know if it was sheer number of residents compared to other facilities, that’s total conjecture, but we were on those calls (with facility staff and state health officials), and we were with them every step of the way. I can’t say why they were impacted more than others.”

In early November, county officials passed a face-covering mandate --- only the third county in the state to impose such a requirement at the time. The mandate did not include penalties for those in violation of the mandate, but Brake believed it helped.

“You saw the signs on doors of businesses and, over time, there were more (residents) wearing them than not wearing them,” Brake said. “I’d like to think, because we did get hit so hard, that people are taking those precautions and it has led to the lowering of the numbers.”

Recently, Harrison County is finally seeing its positivity numbers decrease. As of Tuesday, the county had 48 active cases of COVID-19, the lowest number of cases since mid-September.