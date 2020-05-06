Pence calls Iowa ‘success story’ as virus-related deaths, hospitalizations climb

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, said during his weekly conference call with Iowa reporters on Wednesday that he hoped Reynolds discussed with the president myriad virus-related issues, including assistance for food processing plants, the ensured safety of workers there and the virus’ impact on ethanol.

“All of the topics, while important on their own, have one overarching goal, which is get our communities ready to reopen and get the economy running once again,” Loebsack said in a news release. “If workers at meat packer plants aren’t healthy, they can’t work the processing lines; if farmers don’t have access to loans to keep their operations running, once the economy returns, those that closed may not be able to return. I have heard from folks across Iowa about how important these issues are to them. Without addressing these important topics, we cannot safely begin to reopen.”