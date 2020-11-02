Political robocalls in Iowa among nation's highest

Schlinger, from the Iowa company, makes a distinction between automated calls — a live caller using an automated dialing device — and robocalls, which are recorded messages delivered when a person answers or when voicemail picks up.

But either way, at about a penny a call, robocalls are an inexpensive and effective way to reach voters, she said, though she allowed a robocall alone may not persuade a President Donald Trump supporter to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden.

It’s not necessarily about moving big numbers of voters, Tyrrell said. Iowa has about 2.2 million registered voters, though the state classifies nearly 160,000 of them as inactive. “So if you can get a handful of them to either change heir vote or get the inactive voters to act, then it’s going to potentially have a significant impact,” he said.

Useful reminder

Robocalls also are an effective way to promote a campaign event or deliver other information about a candidate, Schlinger said. Many campaigns use robocalls to remind voters to return absentee ballots or convey where to vote in person on Election Day.

They can be especially helpful in down-ballot races where the candidates may not be well-known or get little attention.