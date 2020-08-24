Politicians in Iowa storm zone: serving or self-serving?

“Iowans were hurting after the storm, but Abby Finkenauer was thinking, ‘How can I use this storm to help my campaign?’” said Jimmy Peacock, campaign manager for Hinson, who is challenging the freshman Finkenauer. “Nothing screams out-of-touch politician more than the idea of shooting a campaign commercial at a storm recovery event.”

The Republican Party of Iowa was harsher, calling the ad from Finkenauer, who has been critical of the response by Republican state and federal officials, “disgraceful, but not surprising.”

“Her ability to turn just about any situation into a partisan political stunt should alarm every Iowan in the first district,” said GOP spokesman Aaron Britt.

Finkenauer makes no apology for her actions in the wake of the storm that damaged farms, businesses and homes across the 1st District. Like many in Cedar Rapids, Finkenauer went 10 days without electricity.