Poll finds supermajority of Iowa voters support mask mandate

“So I think that there’s a little bit of a disconnect in that some of the people who won were campaigning one way and their record clearly said something else,” Sinovic said.

Public Policy Polling contacted 613 Iowans who voted — half by text and half by landline — Nov. 2 and 3. The results have a 4% margin of error.

In the poll, voters favored both Trump and Ernst, 52% to 45%, over their Democratic opponents. Approval ratings for Ernst and Reynolds were under water: 44% approve of Ernst, 47 disapprove; 43% approve of Reynolds, 48% disapprove.

Of those polled, 52% said they favor a dramatic increase in education funding, with 36% favoring the current funding level.

The voters’ top concerns were jobs and the economy (32%), health care (28%) and abortion, law and order, or another issue (10% each).

In response to questions about COVID-19, 51% of the voters surveyed said Reynolds has not done enough on COVID-19 restrictions while 38% she has done “about the right amount.”

Seventy-four percent said they would wear face masks if Reynolds ordered a statewide mask mandate, which she has not and has repeatedly called unenforceable.