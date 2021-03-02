Proposal would ease Iowa's first-time pot possession penalty

DES MOINES — State legislators are looking at lowering the penalty for possessing small amounts of marijuana to a simple misdemeanor on a first offense, but Republicans say legalization is not an option.

Under a bill that cleared a Senate Judiciary subcommittee Tuesday on a 3-0 vote, a first-offense possession of 5 grams or less of marijuana in Iowa would become a simple misdemeanor punishable by 30 days in jail and a fine of between $105 and $855. Currently, the offense is a serious misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Senate Study Bill 1226 would not change any penalties for violations after a first offense.

“This is a small step. To me, this is common sense,” said Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee who led the subcommittee discussion. “I believe if there is no intent to deliver, that people make mistakes and it shouldn’t haunt you for the rest of your life.”

He said he knew friends of his kids who lost scholarships and had problems getting housing and jobs due to marijuana convictions.