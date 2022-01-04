Renewed debate for renewable fuels mandate expected

DES MOINES — Just as corn often finds a second life as automobile fuel, a proposed renewable fuel mandate in Iowa likely will get a second chance during the upcoming legislative session.

In 2021, Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed a new state requirement that all gasoline sold in the state to contain at least 10% corn-based ethanol, increasing to 15% by 2025, and that only one pump per station could sell ethanol-free gasoline.

That proposal never made it into state law. It was supported by renewable fuels groups, but opposed by retailers and consumer choice advocates. When those myriad stakeholders could not agree on a compromise, state lawmakers bailed on the legislation.

The debate figures to renew sometime after the 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature reconvenes on Monday, January 10. Those stakeholders have been discussing the proposal in the months since the last session finished, and legislative leaders said they expect to again discuss the topic this year.

The proposal may look different this time around, although elected and industry officials said details are cannot yet be confirmed.