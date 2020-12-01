Report: Finkenauer under consideration for Biden’s labor secretary

U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, who has personal and political connections to President-elect Joe Biden, is being considered for secretary of labor in his administration, according to a report by the Reuters news service.

Finkenauer, 31, of Cedar Rapids, who lost her bid for a second term representing northeast Iowa’s 1st Congressional District to Republican Ashley Hinson of Marion, is among several under consideration to head the department, according to Reuters, which cited three sources it did not identify.

Without confirming that she is under consideration for the labor post, a spokesman for Finkenauer said she has known Biden “for more than a decade and trusts his leadership for working-class families.”

The secretary of labor oversees a budget of $11 billion in discretionary spending authority with additional mandatory funding, and 15,338 full-time equivalent employees.

Reuters is reporting that people familiar with deliberations said Finkenauer is among at least five names under consideration. They asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to discuss Biden’s search process.

