Republican Iowa legislator grills state public health expert with anti-vaccination questions

Pedati told Carlin that vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, were run through rigorous testing processes to ensure they were safe and effective, not only before development but also after. She said vaccines were “absolutely critical public health tools.”

“What’s important to know is the benefit and the impact of these really awful diseases that used to spread widespread disease and death,” Pedati said. “Children used to die routinely of diseases that I’ve never seen before, because of vaccines. … Vaccines continue to be a critical and remarkable, life-saving tool that I think are incredibly important in keeping people safe and healthy here.”

The rest of the hearing’s public comment period featured a mixture of people who supported the legislation — largely stating their concerns with vaccinations in general — and public health and infectious disease experts who relayed the important role vaccines in fighting infectious diseases.

Carlin said his proposal aimed to balance the interests of businesses and health care facilities that wanted their workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine against “a person’s legitimate interest in having autonomy over their own body.”