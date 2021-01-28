Required in-person education option approved by lawmakers, headed to governor

DES MOINES — Legislation that would require K-12 school districts to offer to all students a 100% in-person learning option gained final approval from Republican majorities in the Iowa Capitol on Thursday, sending the measure to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk.
Republicans, including Reynolds, support the proposal, saying students and families should have the option of being in the classroom full-time during the COVID-19 pandemic, even in districts where local school and public health officials have not deemed that to be safe.
Democrats oppose the measure, saying local leaders — not state lawmakers — know best how to operate their schools with staff’s and students’ education and safety in mind.
“There’s so many benefits from our kids being in school,” said Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, listing concerns about students falling behind in their education, possible mental health issues for isolated students, and at-risk students not being at school and under the supervision of mandatory reporters.
Statehouse Democrats argued that everyone is in agreement that students should be in Iowa’s classrooms, but added that it should be handled safely and at the discretion of local leaders.
“Is there a single person in Iowa that believes kids should not be in school right now? Do you know of anyone who thinks that? But forcing kids back in the middle of an uncontrolled global pandemic is dangerous,” said Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, some schools have operated either entirely online or by using a hybrid model, in which students are in classroom some days and learn virtually other days. The proposed legislation would require those districts to also permit any students who wish to attend school in-person every day.
“We are hurting our kids (by) not allowing them the option to be in school,” Zaun said. “We have to get these kids back in class.”
During debate on the proposal in the Iowa Senate, Democrats read correspondence from school administrators, nurses, and teachers who suggested the measure would put school staff and students in danger.
“We want kids back in school, but we want it done safely. It is not being done safely now, and this bill would make it worse,” said Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids.
The legislation, Senate File 160, passed the Senate on a party-line vote, with 29 Republicans supporting and 18 Democrats opposing.
Later Thursday, the Iowa House passed the measure on a mostly party-line, 59-39 vote, with Democrat Wes Breckenridge, of Newton, joining Republicans in support. That sends the bill to Reynolds, who in recent weeks has pushed strongly for the proposal.
Public funding for private tuition
On Tuesday evening, the Republican-led Senate approved Reynolds’ sweeping K-12 education legislation, which establishes taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school tuition for students in struggling public schools, expands the state’s charter school program, and eliminates diversity programs that prevent students from open enrolling out of the district.
The legislation passed with only Republican support, and three Republicans — Dawn Driscoll of Williamsburg, Tom Shipley of Nodaway, and Annette Sweeney of Halden — joining Democrats in opposition.
Republicans who supported the legislation argued it will provide more options for students who are struggling in public schools to seek educational opportunities at private schools. The legislation only makes scholarships available to students in schools that are receiving assistance under a federal program that identifies schools in need of “comprehensive support and improvement.”
“These children are being failed by cracks in our system and this is my attempt to stand in the gap on their behalf,” said Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton.
Democrats argued taxpayer funding should be focused on the state’s public education system, and that lawmakers should explore ways to help struggling school districts, not create new public funding mechanisms for private schools.
“Our public schools are not failing. We are quitting on them with this bill. It’s a quitter’s bill. We’re moving on to the new shiny object,” said Sen. Liz Mathis, D- Hiawatha.
The bill, Senate File 159, advances to the Republican-controlled Iowa House. Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said Friday that House Republicans do not plan to advance the bill immediately, but also said their pause should not be interpreted as lacking support among their members.
