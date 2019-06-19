DES MOINES --- Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday declined to say whether disciplinary action or complaints played a role in her decision to ask for the resignation of the former director of the state’s health care department.
Reynolds this week said she requested the resignation of former Department of Human Services director Jerry Foxhoven; he had served in the role since June of 2017, when he was appointed by Reynolds shortly after she became governor.
Reporters asked if Foxhoven’s resignation was related to disciplinary issues or complaints about his interactions with staff. Reynolds said only that “a lot of factors” went into her decision and that it is part of her ongoing work to appoint state agency heads who share her vision for a collaborative, efficient and effective state government.
“There are a lot of factors that went into that decision. I’m not going to get into them,” Reynolds said. “Just take a look at what I’ve been doing. It’s very consistent with what I’ve been doing across all of the state agencies. So I’m excited about the team that we’re putting together.”
Reynolds said her decision to ask for Foxhoven’s resignation is not related to an ongoing lawsuit over the use of seclusion rooms at the state juvenile home for boys in Eldora. Foxhoven, as DHS director, is named as a defendant in the case.
Reynolds said she expects Medicaid director Mike Randol to remain, and that the state will conduct a national search for the next DHS director.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Reynolds said she requested Foxhoven’s resignation in order to take the department in “a new direction.” Asked Wednesday what that new direction will look like, Reynolds told reporters to “stay tuned.”
“There’s a lot of different things that we’re working on. We’ve got a lot of working groups that are talking about new initiatives that we want to do moving forward,” Reynolds said. “It’s bringing new people in and really focusing on more continued collaboration across agency lines. That is really important to me.”
Reynolds compared her decision to ask for Foxhoven’s resignation to her recent appointments of Beth Skinner to the state corrections department and Helen Miller to the state parole board. She added she expects to make announcement regarding heads of the state’s administrative services and natural resources departments.
“I’m trying to put a team together,” Reynolds said. “I’ve been reshaping my team over the last several months so that I can follow through with the priorities that I’m working on for Iowans. That’s part of it.”
Foxhoven, now 66, oversaw a $6.5 billion department that often has been criticized for its role in Medicaid, foster care and state-run institutions. He was appointed by Reynolds in June 2017 and confirmed by state lawmakers for a four-year term.
He directed a workforce of about 4,600 that administers services that include food assistance, Medicaid, child welfare, mental health and disability services. The department serves more than one million Iowans annually, including many of the state’s most vulnerable children, elderly and disabled.
State lawmakers from both major political parties this week have expressed concern with Foxhoven’s departure.
“I think the governor made a terrible decision,” Republican state legislator Bobby Kaufmann said. “Jerry Foxhoven is the best thing to happen to DHS in a generation.”
Gazette reporters Rod Boshart and Michaela Ramm contributed.
