Reynolds advocates for returning K-12 students to in-person instruction

Spokespeople for Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley and Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, both Republicans, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Because Republicans have majorities in both chambers, any new legislation would need their approval.

Over the past two weeks, 12% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa were among children 17 years or younger, according to state public health data. That same age group represents 23% of the state’s population, according to Census data.

Reynolds said state case investigation data suggests most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa’s schools have been the result of transmission outside of school, and that most cases are occurring among staff, not students.

Districts that have applied for waivers to move to hybrid or fully online instruction have said they are unable to provide complete and safe in-person instruction because of COVID-related illnesses and required quarantines among teachers and staff.

School teachers and staff are in the second tier for workers who will become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine under the state’s plan for distributing the vaccine. Hospital workers and staff and residents at long-term care facilities comprise the first group.