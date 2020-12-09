Reynolds advocates for returning K-12 students to in-person instruction

JOHNSTON — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday reiterated her belief that K-through-12 students should be in the classroom, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in doing so appeared to indicate she will push for a statewide requirement that districts offer to all its students an option for 100% in-person instruction.
During a news conference at Iowa PBS studios, Reynolds cited studies that have showed the virus does not spread as rapidly among school-aged children as it does adults, and expressed concern that students who are learning remotely could fall behind.
Reynolds invited to speak at the press conference Sarah Barthole, an Ankeny school district parent who has advocated for that district to resume full-time, in-person instruction. Ankeny this school year has alternated between a hybrid schedule that meets the state’s threshold for at least 50% in-person instruction and fully remote learning.
Reynolds praised Barthole’s advocacy for full-time instruction, and the governor ended her news conference by appealing to parents to become advocates for schools resuming in-person instruction.
“I think parents need the opportunity to also have the (option) to go 100% in the classroom,” Reynolds said. “I would just encourage parents out there to talk to your educators, talk to your school boards, and let’s get our kids back in school.”
As of Monday, 26 of Iowa’s 300-plus school districts had at least one building that was in hybrid or fully remote instruction, according to state education department data.
Reynolds said Ankeny’s hybrid schedule meets the current state law’s requirements. She said if that law is to change, it must start with state lawmakers when they return for the 2021 session in January.
“Fifty percent of in-person learning shouldn’t be a limiting factor, it should be a starting point,” Reynolds said. “Now we can use the knowledge that we’ve gained and the overwhelming evidence that now exist to get our students back in the classroom full time and make up for the learning that they’ve lost.”
Any legislative proposal would have to start with Republican state lawmakers who hold majorities in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature, which is scheduled to convene on January 11.
“I would be happy to work with the governor on legislation to ensure a safe, 100% in-person option for students in Iowa public schools,” Jack Whitver, the Republican Iowa Senate Majority Leader from Ankeny, said in an emailed response to a question. “After missing months of school this spring and at best a disjointed fall semester, the loss of instructional time is showing up in declining student test scores. In-person education is vital to keep students from falling further behind and to help them recover the knowledge and skills they have lost this year.”
Over the past two weeks, 12% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa were among children 17 years or younger, according to state public health data. That same age group represents 23% of the state’s population, according to Census data.
Reynolds said state case investigation data suggests most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa’s schools have been the result of transmission outside of school, and that most cases are occurring among staff, not students.
Districts that have applied for waivers to move to hybrid or fully online instruction have said they are unable to provide complete and safe in-person instruction because of COVID-related illnesses and required quarantines among teachers and staff.
School teachers and staff are in the second tier for workers who will become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine under the state’s plan for distributing the vaccine. Hospital workers and staff and residents at long-term care facilities comprise the first group.
Asked if the state forces schools to return to 100% in-person instruction or at least offer that option to all students if the state will also prioritize school staff in that second round of vaccinations in order to help ensure their safety, Reynolds referred to a state working group that will begin meeting Thursday to discuss the order in which the vaccine is distributed.
“We’ve had a lot of correspondence about different workforce that feel that they’re essential workers so, we’re collecting all of those and then the group will start to work though some of those decision points,” Reynolds said.
