Reynolds, Branstad tout GOP successes in Clear Lake event

However, Ernst did still send in a video to say that she was "out fighting for Iowa" and Rubio assured those in attendance that the junior senator from Iowa is needed back in Washington, D.C. As of right now, Ernst is locked in a close race with Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield who the Real Clear Politics average currently has with a 4.8% margin.

The focal point of the night then became a sort-of conversation between former Iowa governor and U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad and Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Branstad shared with the crowd that he had first met Reynolds when she was a county treasurer and that he was "really impressed with her knowledge, her enthusiasm and her efficiency" which later played a part in him asking her to be his lieutenant governor. Reynolds said she could hardly believe that moment or many moments since that day.

"This is still so surreal to think…That we have the opportunity to serve the people of Iowa in this capacity…and we can never lose sight of that," Reynolds said. Hearing that, Branstad told the crowd that they need to keep "two great women from southern Iowa," Ernst and Reynolds, in office for as long as possible.

And with just two weeks until Election Day, made sure not to pitch the audience on local, regional and state candidates but on President Donald Trump as well.