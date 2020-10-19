Reynolds, Branstad tout GOP successes in Clear Lake event

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — At the top of Monday night's Iowa Republican Party event at the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake, there was an urging to make sure that there is a new generation of GOP members to get engaged in politics. The idea being that without them, the state wouldn't keep moving forward.
Much of the rest of the night, however, was about the here and now. The event served as a spotlight on the current generation of Republican movers and shakers and tipped a cap to those soon exiting the political stage.
Which means that, back-to-back, there was a chance for State Senate District 54 candidate Shannon Latham to lead the 200 attendees in prayer and then for those gathered to applaud the work that Clear Lake resident Linda Upmeyer did while serving as Iowa House Speaker.
"When I didn’t have a clue to raise money, you were the people who opened your doors and let me come in," Upmeyer said. "I really want to let you all know how much it meant to me to represent this district. What a privilege. What an honor to be able to do this."
Were Latham to win in November, she'd be filling Upmeyer's old seat.
While the event was also set to feature Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Joni Ernst, neither were able to attend because of Senate commitments to hold votes on pieces of a second stimulus bill.
However, Ernst did still send in a video to say that she was "out fighting for Iowa" and Rubio assured those in attendance that the junior senator from Iowa is needed back in Washington, D.C. As of right now, Ernst is locked in a close race with Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield who the Real Clear Politics average currently has with a 4.8% margin.
The focal point of the night then became a sort-of conversation between former Iowa governor and U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad and Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Branstad shared with the crowd that he had first met Reynolds when she was a county treasurer and that he was "really impressed with her knowledge, her enthusiasm and her efficiency" which later played a part in him asking her to be his lieutenant governor. Reynolds said she could hardly believe that moment or many moments since that day.
"This is still so surreal to think…That we have the opportunity to serve the people of Iowa in this capacity…and we can never lose sight of that," Reynolds said. Hearing that, Branstad told the crowd that they need to keep "two great women from southern Iowa," Ernst and Reynolds, in office for as long as possible.
And with just two weeks until Election Day, made sure not to pitch the audience on local, regional and state candidates but on President Donald Trump as well.
Reynolds admitted that in her interactions with Trump he could be bumpy and have curious rhetoric but that he stuck to promises from 2016. "Look at what he said he would do and look at what he’s done," she said. "And just stop and compare that to his opponent and it’s not even a question."
Then, as the night began, so it ended with one last call for engagement in the democratic process.
"This election is consequential to the fabric of our country," she said. "(Let's) do everything we can to have voter turnout...Together we will keep America America ... but we need each and every one of you to make it happen."
