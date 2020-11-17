Reynolds continues calls for Iowans to fight COVID; White House report says Iowa spread ‘exponential and unyielding’

JOHNSTON — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday continued her pleas for all Iowans to take the proper steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19, which is raging through Iowa.
Just hours earlier on Monday, in what is believed to be the first-ever live address on prime time TV from an Iowa governor, Reynolds issued new public health orders designed to slow COVID-19's spread, including a partial requirement for face masks in public.
But the latest report from the White House’s pandemic task force says the new orders do not go far enough.
During a news conference Tuesday at Iowa PBS studios, Reynolds renewed her pleas as Iowa continued its trend of setting new record highs every day for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
“If we all don’t step up and do what we need to do to help manage the virus, it’s going to get worse. We’re seeing that,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds’ new orders include a requirement that anyone in public indoors while within six feet of other people for at least 15 minutes should wear a face mask.
Reynolds, who for months had resisted instituting a face mask requirement despite calls from public health and medical officials outside her administration, said she believes face masks are an effective tool and part of an overall strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19, a strategy that includes social distancing, washing hands, and staying home when sick.
When asked about the science of face masks, Reynolds said there is “science on both sides.” Her spokesman later said Reynolds meant people believe there is science both supporting and refuting the effectiveness of face masks in curtailing the spread of COVID-19, but that Reynolds believes studies that have showed face masks are effective.
“There’s science on both sides,” Reynolds said. “If you look, you can find whatever you want to support wherever you’re at. So what I’m saying is let’s do everything we can. Everybody needs to step up and help us stop the spread, and these are some things you can do, and they’re really relatively simple.”
Public health and infectious disease experts are in near unanimous agreement that face masks help slow COVID-19’s spread by preventing people from spreading infected droplets out of their mouths and noses, and federal and international health organizations recommend face masks be worn in public. And multiple scientific studies have confirmed face masks’ effectiveness in slowing the virus’ spread.
Iowa has the third-highest rate of COVID-19 spread in the country, according to the latest report from the White House’s pandemic task force. The report classifies all 99 Iowa counties as being in the “red zone” for severe spread of the virus.
“The spread in Iowa is exponential and unyielding,” the report says. “The mask requirements in limited settings are a good start for Iowa to slow the spread; however, this recommendation needs to be expanded to all public settings.”
The state’s 14-day average for new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday crept over 4,000 for the first time during the pandemic. That average only hit 1,000 for the first time just a month ago.
The state’s 14-day average for daily new deaths was also at an all-time high on Tuesday, as was the number of Iowans currently hospitalized for COVID-19: 1,510. That’s triple what it was just four weeks ago. And the 14-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations has doubled over just the past two weeks.
“Of course we all know that’s not sustainable,” Reynolds said.
The White House report also calls for all students and teachers in K-12 schools to wear masks; there is no such requirement in Iowa. And the report says states should consider pausing extracurricular activities, including athletics, because transmission is taking place not between the participants, but the “surrounding activities.” Reynolds’ new orders paused youth sports, but not high school athletics. The new orders do limit the number of people who can attend athletic events.
Reynolds also issued a call for Iowans who have been infected with and recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to a blood center that can use it in a new treatment that has been helping some COVID-19 patients recover.
The treatment is called convalescent plasma therapy, which uses blood from people who have recovered from an illness — because their blood contains antibodies to the disease — to help others recover from that illness.
Convalescent plasma therapy may lessen the severity or shorten the length of COVID-19, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Christine Hayes, chief operating officer at LifeServe Blood Center of Iowa, and Sue Kasperbauer, an Iowa woman who had COVID-19 and has since been donating her plasma, spoke during Tuesday’s news conference.
Hayes said each donation can help four COVID-19 patients.
“I remember telling my nurse that I felt so much better afterward, like my body woke up again after 10 days of being in a lot of pain,” Kasperbauer said, adding that she has since donated multiple times so she can help others recover. “I just feel good about being able to give back to the community when I (donate). … If you’ve had COVID, this is something you can do.”
