Reynolds: Elective surgery and farmers markets can restart Monday

Reynolds said that increased testing, in addition to expanded contact tracing and the rollout of the new Test Iowa program, is why she feels comfortable starting a gradual re-opening of the state. She said the testing will help the state identify areas where the virus is less disruptive, which will allow for a gradual, regional approach to re-opening businesses and amenities.

The state public health department has divided the state into six regions and ranks the severity of the virus’ prevalence in each region on a 1-to-12 scale with 12 being the most severe. As of Friday, the northeast, southeast and south central regions all were rated a 9, while the northwest, southwest and north central regions were rated no higher than a 6.

As of Friday, nearly half — 46 percent — of all confirmed cases were in four eastern and central Iowa counties: Polk, Black Hawk, Linn and Johnson.

Meantime, the bottom 87 counties combined to account for just 17 percent of all cases, including 15 counties that remained without a single recorded case. Woodbury remains the only county in the western half of the state with at least 100 confirmed cases.