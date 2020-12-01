Reynolds, Miller call on Congress to act on pandemic relief funding

Reynolds said the state is waiting for final guidance from the federal government so the state can finalize its plan to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available, possibly starting later this month. She said she would announce those plans once they are finalized.

Reynolds also said she is encouraged by recent trends in the virus’ activity in the state, although she cautioned much work remains ahead. She also noted it will be roughly another week before the data shows whether another surge may come in the wake of the Thanksgiving holiday.

On the heels of spikes unlike any seen before during the pandemic, Iowa’s two-week rolling averages for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been declining over the past week. However, those averages remain exponentially higher than the previous highs recorded over the summer.

“Even though the progress we’re making is reassuring, we’re not out of the woods. It is going to continue to take all of us working together to make that possible. So now is not the time to let up on the efforts,” Reynolds said. “So I’m just asking Iowans to continue to do the right thing like you have been. I appreciate the efforts that everybody is putting in place so we can continue to see those numbers come down and, again, hopefully get things back to more of a manageable number.”