Reynolds rejects $95M in aid for school virus testing

Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, praised the governor’s action to return the unneeded federal money as the “fiscally responsible” thing to do. “We already have a lot of money. We have more money than we need to do that testing. So I'm not surprised at all that she didn't want to waste 95 million taxpayer dollars. We already have enough to do all the tests we need to do so why would we take more?”

Along with her comments on the education issue, Reynolds — who typically does not comment on legislation until she sees it in its final form — indicated on the TV show that she favored “back the blue” legislation working its way through the Legislature and said Iowa cities will “get no more state dollars if they defund the police.”

Reynolds also spoke in favor of legislation that would punish big-tech companies for “de-platforming” conservatives and other Americans from social media — two such bills have stalled in the Legislature — as well as issues that deal with free speech on college campuses and diversity training in academics.

“We just need to encourage people to step up, do the right thing and fight back. It's worth fighting. We have to fight back,” she said.