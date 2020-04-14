Reynolds says she’ll decide when to start ‘reopening’ Iowa

“I can tell you, while we look at it from a regional perspective, and we’ll talk about collectively the metrics that we’re using, each individual governor is going to look at their own state’s metrics,” she said at her daily COVID-19 briefing.

Reynolds has predicted Iowa’s COVID-19 peak will come toward the end of April. She hasn’t made a decision about extending the restrictions she has ordered, in place until April 30, “but we are working on what that looks like, what metrics we can use to start to dial back up some of the businesses.”

While she would like to start that process in May, “I’ll have to see where we’re at at the end of the month.”

Although the signs are “encouraging,” she said, they “are not reason enough for us to let up on our mitigation efforts at this time.”

She plans to decide this week whether to recommend K-12 schools remain closed beyond April 30.

Reynolds didn’t speak directly to President Donald Trump’s assertion Monday that he has “total authority” to order states to open their economies. However, in addressing the regional approach, Reynolds said the decision was for her and other governors to make.