Reynolds: Talks underway to bar vaccine mandates in Iowa

Reynolds noted that lawmakers took up a measure during their regular 2021 session dealing with the issue of vaccine mandates in the workplace, but the issue stalled without making it to her desk.

Members of the Senate Human Resources Committee voted 7-6 to approve a measure that would bar businesses from mandating their employees be vaccinated. Employers also couldn't use a vaccination history, refusal to receive a vaccination or refusal to provide proof of vaccination in establishing workplace compensation, terms, conditions or privileges.

Senate File 193 also would have prohibited state officials from including vaccination information on an Iowan's driver's license or identification card. The bill was not debated in either chamber, but Reynolds indicated it has become a topic of conversation as legislators prepare for an Oct. 28 special session to consider a second proposal to redraw Iowa’s legislative and congressional boundaries based on 2020 population data.

“We’re continuing to work on it, we’re continuing to have good conversations with the Legislature,” Reynolds told the radio audience. “The Biden administration is a moving target. It’s an overreach. It’s ridiculous. He has no consistency in what he’s doing ....