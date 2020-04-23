Reynolds wants to start reopening Iowa ‘sooner rather than later’

According to his spokeswoman, neither Kutcher nor his venture capital firm are invested in any of the companies involved in the project. She declined a request to make Kutcher available for an interview.

Reynolds and aides spoke to Utah Gov. Gary Herbert about that state’s $5 million Test Utah program with Nomi, and “we were able to start that conversation and ramp it up relatively quickly.”

Iowa’s contract requires Nomi and its partners to supply 540,000 test kits, which will be performed at no cost to Iowans.

With the increased testing capabilities, “we’ll be able to target areas of concern early with the intent, again, of minimizing the impact of the virus among vulnerable populations and essential workforce,” Reynolds said.

The testing data, which has helped drive decisions about closing schools and workplaces, will be used “to reopen the state in a measured and responsible way while continuing to manage virus activity going forward,” she said.

Reynolds has ordered schools to close for the rest of the semester. But her orders closing many businesses expire this Thursday unless she modifies them.