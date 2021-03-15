Specter of derecho sidelines tax increase for Iowa forest reserves

A bill to increase property taxes on private forest owners was put on hold Monday in an Iowa Senate subcommittee after speakers said it was an affront after last year’s derecho.

A dozen people spoke at a public hearing on the measure and only one — a lobbyist for the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation — supported it.

John Zakresek, of Cedar Rapids, told a subcommittee of the Senate Ways and Means Committee that the Aug. 10 derecho destroyed 80 percent of the trees he owns on 3 acres of forest reserve used by all his neighbors. He got an estimate to clean up the property — $70,000.

“Here I am, down on the ground, suffering from the derecho and you’re going to kick me in the teeth,” he said.