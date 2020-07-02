Speeding in Iowa is up 65%; holiday weekend enforcement planned

DES MOINES — Perhaps feeling empowered by fewer vehicles on the road during the new coronavirus pandemic, or by the misguided belief that patrol cars were quarantined, excessive speeding from January through June increased by 65% over the previous four-year average, the state transportation department says.
Patrol officers plan to focus on excessive speeders over the Independence Day holiday weekend, a transportation department spokesman said Thursday.
“The state patrol as well as other agencies, we’re going to have extra officers out on the roads patrolling our roadways,” said Sgt. Alex Dinkla, public information officer for the Iowa State Patrol. “Nobody wants to see a loved one killed in any kind of a traffic accident, and obviously that is one of our concerns when we see people traveling at these speeds.”
Excessive speeding in Iowa is defined by drivers exceeding the speed limit by 25 miles per hour or more. From January 1 through June 10, 1,635 drivers committed excessive speeding violations — a 65% increase over the previous four-year average, according to the department.
Nearly a third of the violations were for speeds that exceeded 100 mph, an increase of 84% over the previous four-year average, the department said.
The most common violators were men between the ages of 14 and 29, and 60% were out-of-state drivers, the department said.
Dinkla said some drivers traveling at excessive speeds may have felt emboldened by roadways with less traffic during the pandemic quarantine, when traffic dropped significantly. He also said some drivers told officers they thought there would be fewer patrol cars on the roadways during the quarantine.
“That’s the quite the contrary,” Dinkla said. “Our officers need to be out there and they are going to be out there enforcing those egregious speeds.”
Dinkla said a multi-agency collaboration is attempting to address the increase in excessive speeding.
He said in addition to the increased Iowa State Patrol enforcement efforts this holiday weekend, the Iowa Department of Transportation is posting signs, including on their dynamic highway message boards, about the issue; and the Iowa Department of Public Safety and Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau are also working on messaging and public awareness, and are working on the issue with other states in the region.
“These traffic trends are alarming and unprecedented,” Col. Nathan Fulk, the Iowa State Patrol Commander, said in a statement. “High speeds are not only making our Iowa roadways less safe on a daily basis for all of us, but speeding is one of the leading contributing factors in fatality crashes. We need motorists to understand that this type of driving behavior is not the new normal.”
