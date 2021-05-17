Statehouse Republicans reach agreement on tax cuts, mental health funding

Despite unified control of state government, Iowa Republicans in the House, Senate and governor’s office spent weeks negotiating some of those provisions.

“Because of the disciplined budgeting practices of Iowa House Republicans over the last decade, Iowa is in a strong fiscal position to further reduce the tax burden on Iowans,” Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said in a statement. “I’m proud of the role House Republicans played in making this bill the best possible outcome for Iowans.”

The Senate moved quickly, debating and passing the sweeping legislation on Monday evening, mere hours after it was introduced.

Senate File 619 passed the Senate on a 29-17 vote with Democrats Tony Bisignano and Kevin Kinney joining all Republicans in support of the measure. It now moves to the House for consideration there.

“Not only is this something big and something bold, this is something we can take back to our constituents and say we did something fair, something right, something good,” Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs said during debate.