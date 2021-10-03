The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on Iowa's public health workers

“We have had a few situations where comments have been targeted at them, but what normally happens is that individuals are looking for answers and want to have lengthy discussions,” Grieme said. “I recognize that staff need a break from COVID conversations and anything they can do to limit this is great.”

Grieme said the department has also stressed to workers the need to use their allotted vacation time.

“It is important that staff take their time to get away from work as a mental break to better care for themselves,” he said. “COVID fatigue is a real issue, but we always talk about COVID in the aspect that it is something that will not go away in the near future, so we need to learn how we are going to live with this.”

Maria Sieck, public health administrator for Pottawattamie County Public Health, said the department had planned a special event to thank county public health workers, but it was postponed due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Our employees have remained strong through the pandemic efforts and continue to do so,” Sieck said. “We are planning an employee team building day for a much need break from the grind, and to say, ‘Thank you.’”

Public health officials said the best way anyone can help their workers is to get vaccinated.