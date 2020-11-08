The urban-rural divide in Iowa continues to grow. Is it destined to stay that way?

“I was of the mind that the right candidate and the right message was the ticket to win back some of those (rural) voters,” Green said. “And if Joe Biden isn’t that candidate, I’m not sure what other national-level Democrat would be able to come into the state and win back those voters. I fear (for Democrats) they’re lost, if not for a generation but maybe longer than that.”

Iowa is not the only place this is happening. The urban-rural divide is growing across the country. Generally, Democratic votes are concentrated in states’ biggest cities, while Republican votes are spread throughout the states’ more sparsely populated areas.

Unlike in some other states, Republicans currently have the upper hand in Iowa in part because there are not enough people — or votes — in the state’s biggest cities to offset the people — and votes — in the rural areas.