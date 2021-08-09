 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump-backing House members to host Iowa event
0 comments
topical

Trump-backing House members to host Iowa event

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Capitol Breach

Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., right, Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, back center, walk in front of the Department of Justice building in Washington, during a rally, July 27 demanding the release of the Jan. 6 "prisoners." 

 AP, Manuel Balce Ceneta

DES MOINES -- Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two Republican U.S. House members and fervent supporters of former President Donald Trump, plan to host a rally in Iowa later this month.

Taylor Greene, from Georgia, and Gaetz, from Florida, in a fundraising email announced an “America First” event on Thursday, Aug. 19, in Des Moines. The precise location will be announced 48 hours before the event, the email says.

George W. Bush Blasts Insurrectionists Who Breached The US Capitol

The fundraising email from Taylor Green’s campaign, which was shared by the Des Moines Register, says events like the one planned for Des Moines are designed to rally the Trump-supporting base ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in order to help Republicans earn a majority in the U.S. House.

The event is a product of a joint fundraising venture by Taylor Greene and Gaetz, which they have called Put America First. Those who wish to attend can reserve a ticket at https://americafirstrallytour.nucleuspages.com/events/des-moines.

-- Des Moines Bureau staff

Pro-Trump Rioters Storm U.S. Capitol
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Kids can be safe in school with masks

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Amid growing calls for resignation, Cuomo says he won't step down

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News