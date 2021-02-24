Unions argue unemployment benefits changes are attack on Iowa workers

Although the unemployment trust fund is healthy, Deyoe said there is a concern that without changes, the balance may, over time, be depleted.

The fund has had about $1.5 billion in claims in the past year, he said. During that time, Iowa employers paid about $400 million into the fund, and Gov. Kim Reynolds transferred $499 million of federal CARES Act money into it.

Iowa’s economy generally has been strong over the past 10 years and no increase in the rates employers pay into the unemployment fund is anticipated, Deyoe said. However, the unemployment tax rates have not fallen as low as expected.

“Generally, in the past, they would have gone down to the lowest tax rate,” he said.

Democrats and unions say Republicans are taking marching orders from its business community campaign contributors, making changes at the expense of Iowa workers.

“Lost in all of the talk about tax tables and how this state can apparently continue to line the pockets of big businesses is the human impact that being on unemployment brings,” said Charlie Wishman, president of the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO.