UPDATED: 15% positive tests average needed before Iowa schools can go online-only, state guidance says

Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association, the state’s largest public educators union, issued a statement calling the state guidance an “outlandish notion of what constitutes minimal, moderate and uncontrollable spread of COVID-19 (the disease caused by the coronavirus).”

“Most importantly we are not just talking about numbers as we look at this decision,” Beranek said in the statement. “We are talking about children’s lives and the lives of the educators and the families who are affected.”

The guidance also suggests districts in counties with a positivity rate of at least 15% cancel school events and gatherings, close communal spaces like cafeterias, and consider regular health checks for students and staff.

The state guidance also addresses students and staff who test positive for the coronavirus, including a rule that staff may be allowed to return to work so long as they are not displaying symptoms if they are considered “critical personnel” and if there are “staffing shortages.”