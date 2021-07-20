Wave of foreclosures not anticipated in Iowa as moratorium expires

In other than very specific cases, it has stopped all foreclosure-related activity through the end of the year on occupied properties for mortgage and home equity customer.

Veridian has offered more than 1,000 loan extensions, Christensen said. From early on, she added, Veridian changed how it communicated “to be more proactive, reaching members after a payment is missed so we could really partner with them as soon as possible to find a solution.”

“When we realized that this wasn't going to be so much of a temporary situation, that it could be a more of a long-term situation, that's when we really became more intentional about our communication approach,” Christensen said.

As the moratorium expires, borrowers who anticipate difficulty staying current on their payments should be touch with lenders so they understand their individual circumstances and can identify the best way to help them going forward, lenders said.

“We want to make sure that what we do today is going to set you on the path, the right path moving forward, so you're going to be able to stay in your home and be able to afford it,” Christensen said.