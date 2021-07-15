'We were very lucky;' No injuries reported in Bremer, surrounding counties after Wednesday tornado

WAVERLY — A dozen tornadoes were confirmed across Iowa, including in Bremer and Butler counties near Shell Rock and Waverly, after severe thunderstorms swept across the state Wednesday evening.

Two homes in Butler County had significant damage, while at least one homeowner had downed power lines sparking across his driveway in Bremer County, and tree limb damage was widespread across the Cedar Valley. Nonetheless, no serious injuries were reported in the area from the storms.

"Considering everything, we were very lucky," said Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett.

The National Weather Service bureau in Des Moines was sending a storm survey team to assess damage in Bremer and Butler counties Thursday. They were also sending one to Calhoun and Hamilton counties. Survey teams rate tornado strength based upon the damage they caused.

At least 12 tornadoes were confirmed so far in north central Iowa Wednesday, according to the NWS.

The tornado or tornadoes spotted in Bremer and Butler counties seemed to touch down and pull back up into the clouds numerous times, according to officials and based on photos and video shared on social media. But multiple sightings were reported to NWS on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.