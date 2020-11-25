White House task force urges Iowa to follow other states’ lead

DES MOINES — The White House’s task force on the nation’s COVID-19 pandemic response is asking Iowa to take cues from other states that have taken more aggressive virus mitigation strategies, which the task force says have had a positive impact on the virus’ spread.

The latest White House task force report, dated Nov. 22, says “in states with aggressive mitigation, we are beginning to see the impact of that mitigation despite the cooling weather.”

The report contrasts that with many areas of the country where “mitigation efforts are inadequate or too recently implemented to see a significant impact.”

COVID-19 has been spreading exponentially in Iowa recently, leading to record cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Over just the past month in Iowa, the 14-day average number of new cases has quadrupled, the number of daily hospitalizations has tripled, and the 14-day average of new deaths has doubled.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“With increased strong mitigation, cases could decline to the yellow zone (a measurement of the virus’ spread) within four to five weeks, like in states that strongly mitigated during the summer surge,” the latest White House task force report said.

The report calls for “significant behavior change of all Americans,” including: