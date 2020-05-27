If you get a prepaid debit card in the mail, it may be your stimulus payment, not a scam

The Visa card arrives in an envelope from Money Network Cardholder Services, with MetaBank on the back and has instructions to activate it by calling a phone number and providing a Social Security number, Hicks said.

“We’ve been telling people be careful who you give your Social Security number to,” he noted, “so a lot of people thought it was a scam or a solicitation.”

Hicks said the AG’s office has been getting about 15 calls a day since last Wednesday about the cards.

“I don’t think people realized that this is the way that they would be getting it,” said Hicks, who had just finished talking to an older woman Tuesday who couldn’t remember whether she received it or not.

“People are having trouble, they’ll call their bank to transfer it to their bank account and the banks don’t know what this is about — that’s what they’re saying anyway. There’s just a lot of confusion and some people are at a dead end,” Hicks said.

“Even if people kept the card and are trying to use it, some people are having frustration with that.”