Clean Jobs Coalition pushing for utility ethics mandates

SPRINGFIELD — A coalition of environmental, business and faith groups is calling for legislation that would make the ethics reform measures recently imposed on utility giant Commonwealth Edison apply to all utilities in Illinois, with enforcement from an independent entity such as the Illinois Commerce Commission.

“Like people all across this state, we are outraged by revelations of a multi-year scheme by ComEd to influence lawmakers through bribery and other illegal activities,” Jack Darin, director of the Illinois Sierra Club, said during a video news conference Wednesday. “Utilities are supposed to serve the people, but for too long it’s been the other way around in Illinois. Utilities and polluters have too often dominated our Illinois energy policies, and the rest of us have paid the price.”

In July, ComEd entered a deferred prosecution agreement with federal authorities in which the company admitted to giving jobs, lobbying contracts and other benefits to close associates of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan — including some who allegedly did little or no work — in an effort to gain his favor on legislation that benefited the company.