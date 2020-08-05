Equity in Illinois higher education: ‘We are failing our African American students.’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Board of Higher Education is preparing a strategic plan to make higher education in the state more equitable, which will be released for public scrutiny sometime between late December and early March of next year.

To inform the process — which starts in September — of crafting that plan, the board begins each meeting with presentations on equity. The first of these presentations was Tuesday, with the topic being ethnic and racial equity in higher education.

“The story I will lay out today is not an uplifting one,” IBHE Executive Director Ginger Ostro said at the start of her presentation. “On nearly every measure, we are failing our African-American students.”

Based on data from the 2013 and 2018 American Community Survey, Black and Latino residents lag far behind their white peers in enrollment, retention, progression, placement in developmental education, access to early college, completion, attainment and earnings after college.

While enrollment among all racial groups dropped between 2013 and 2018, the drop was steeper for Black and Latino residents.

“As we look again over time, the proportion of the student population that is African-American has declined every year,” Ostro said.