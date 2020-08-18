Illinois AG joining federal lawsuit against USPS

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said Tuesday that Gov. Kim Reynolds has blocked his request to join the lawsuit planned by more than 20 states that seeks to stop budget cuts and operational changes that are disrupting mail deliveries.

"I'm very concerned about service and policy changes at the Post Office," Miller said in a statement. "Reports from the American Postal Workers Union indicate that mail delivery in Iowa has been slowed by limits on staff overtime and removal of automatic sorting machines."

Several states, including Illinois, are promoting expanded vote-by-mail programs as a safety precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeJoy, a Republican donor and strong supporter of President Donald Trump, has implemented changes at the Postal Service at a time when the president has claimed without evidence that mail voting is vulnerable to fraud. Record numbers of voters are expected to vote by mail this fall due to the possibility of being infected with the coronavirus at polling places.