Iowa ag leaders warn Trump to back biofuels

“Mr. President, you have the power to immediately end the frustration of farmers related to biofuels and to remove all doubt of your commitment to the RFS,” according to the letter, which is similar to one issued last week when Vice President Mike Pence visited Iowa.

During a briefing Tuesday in Cedar Rapids by Iowa officials on the derecho storm impacts, GOP U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst — who also faces reelection in November — pressed Trump to have his administration “dispense” with the “gap-year waivers” being submitted to the EPA by oil refineries in a way that “we not allow them to move forward.”

In response, Trump told Ernst that “I approved the ethanol and we did the whole thing with the 12 months and all the others.” But she said farmers and Iowa’s biofuels industry need “help from the EPA to follow the intent” of the law.

“Alright. We’ll speak to them. I’ll speak to them myself. I’ll do it myself,” the president said.

After the exchange, Iowa Democratic Party spokesperson Jeremy Busch said in a statement that Ernst was using the occasion “to desperately try to cover up” her vote to confirm Wheeler as EPA head in the first place.