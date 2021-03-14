Iowa Mourns: A gearhead, Tom Stephenson restored cars for family and friends

When Tom Stephenson was stationed in England with the Air Force, he’d write letters to his girlfriend, Pat, describing the adventures he had building, rebuilding and racing Mini Coopers.
“I should have been more aware,” Pat said with a laugh. “So much of (the letters) was about cars and ‘I want to buy this car and buy that car to bring over.’”
A true labor of love, Tom worked on cars from the moment he could walk — until the moment he couldn’t anymore.
Tom died of COVID-19 on August 8 in Des Moines. He was 77.
Born in Minnesota in 1942, Tom grew up doing automotive bodywork on his dad’s wrecking yard.
After serving with distinction in the Air Force for five years, he married Pat in 1967 and started a family soon after.
In the late 1970s, the small clan moved to Pat’s family farm west of Cumming. From owning a NAPA auto parts store to dispatching with Amoco Motor Club to driving a truck cross country, Tom held many jobs and nearly all were related to automobiles — his biggest passion by far.
Every vehicle the Stephenson family owned was a personal project for Tom, Pat said. He’d visit auto auctions or insurance lots, always on the lookout for a car that had potential.
“He didn’t care what the car looked like as long as the engine wasn’t damaged,” said Pat. “He saved us a lot of money on cars.”
Pat’s favorite restoration was a little Mazda fast back. Originally an “ugly orange color,” the car had been crushed during a rollover in the late 1960s, Pat said. Tom took it apart down to the frame, straightened out the body and built it back up, painting it a nice candy apply red.
His son Michael’s preferred ride was the Mercury Cougar XR-7 that he spent senior year of college working on with his dad. From negotiating the price at a salvage yard to finishing the car off with some extravagant headlights, father and son worked on it “piece by piece,” Michael said.
With friends, Tom spent hours tweaking figure eight race cars for competition at the Warren County Speedway — often sharing a beer and a laugh after they put their wrenches down.
Beyond cars, Tom was a Vikings and Twins fan, finding time to watch games whenever he could.
A diagnosis with Lewy Body Dementia in 2015 limited his mobility, but Tom never lost his infectious smile, boisterous laugh or contagious spirit.
In 2017, Tom and Pat celebrated the 50th wedding anniversary, a favorite family memory.
Today, reminders of Tom are strewn around the couples’ home. In Pat's driveway sits a 1960 Ford pickup. In the barn, a 1940 Chevy, which Tom bought from an old classmate at his 50th class reunion in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
Michael is now hoping to complete the projects — dedicating himself to finishing these few final restores in honor of his dad.
