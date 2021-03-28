Iowa Mourns: The 'shy' twin, Christine Jensen opened her heart and home to animals

Christine Jensen loved all of God's creatures, big and small.

Once, while buying cat food, she discovered the pet store's mice, caged and waiting to be fed to the snakes.

"She couldn't stand it, so she bought all of the mice they had," said her twin sister, Andrea Jensen. "I think that story sort of exemplifies her soft heart for animals."

The mice shared a home with Christine's five cats, some of them sick strays she rescued and nursed back to health. And when she wasn't tending to her house critters, Christine liked to go to parks and feed birds, squirrels and rabbits — especially during harsh Iowa winters.

Christine's furry friends lost their owner this spring when the big-hearted animal lover died of COVID-19 in Des Moines. She was 67.

Growing up in Newton, Christine and Andrea — always known as "the twins" — liked causing a bit of mischief together.

They roller skated and rode bikes all over their small central Iowa town. They collected toads from their backyard and kept them as pets. They threw corncobs at bumblebees. And sometimes, they'd even take a baby bird from its nest, bringing it like a gift to their bewildered grandmother.