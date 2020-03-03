AARP urges lawmakers to act on insulin costs

DES MOINES — The AARP is calling for quick action on legislation seeking to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $100 a month under state-regulated health insurance plans.

The proposal, House File 2138, has been approved by the House Human Resources Committee but the AARP doesn’t want the bill to get “lost in the shuffle” as lawmakers race to meet the second funnel deadline of the session in two weeks, said Anthony Carroll, the AARP associate state director for advocacy.

A recent study showed almost 261,000 Iowans have prediabetes or diabetes, and the cost of insulin has increased nearly 40 percent over five years, according to AARP Iowa State Director Brad Anderson. A survey also showed 30 percent of Iowa residents have stopped taking medication as prescribed due to cost.

“We need to pass legislation at the state level to begin addressing these outrageous drug costs, and this legislation to cap insulin costs is a step in the right direction,” Anderson said Tuesday. “With the funnel deadline rapidly approaching, the time to act is now.”

The March 21 funnel deadline is when bills passed out of the House must be approved by a committee in the Senate and Senate-passed bills must be approved by a House committee to stay alive this session.