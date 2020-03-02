Abuissa ends campaign for 2nd District Democratic nomination
0 comments

Abuissa ends campaign for 2nd District Democratic nomination

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
022519-qct-qca-harris-019

Newman Abuissa of the Arab American Institute poses a question to California Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democratic presidential hopeful, during a town hall at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Iowa City engineer Newman Abuissa has ended his bid for the Democratic nomination in Iowa’s 2nd District.

“I had a very meaningful journey and the time has come to put my support with our capable candidate Rita Hart,” Abuissa said in an email Monday. “It is time to consolidate our Democratic efforts to keep our district blue.”

Hart, a former state senator who ran as Fred Hubbell’s lieutenant governor candidate in 2018, plans to file her nomination papers in the Secretary of State’s Office on Tuesday.

Newman, 58, a transportation engineer with Iowa Department of Transportation, focused much of his campaign on the economy, health care and reclaiming the United States’ traditional moral authority in the world.

“I want to make that clear to my audience that I am an engineer,” he said in describing his candidacy. “This is really what my campaign is about — it’s about building, not about politics as usual.

“I think I am sick and tired of politics as usual. And I am also sick of the status quo. I see lots of faults in the status quo politics.”

In announcing the suspension of his campaign, Abuissa said he was “especially grateful to the peace activists that I have worked with.”

Hart is seeking to succeed Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack, who is not running for reelection.

Two Republicans, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Bobby Schilling are campaigning for their party’s nomination.

The primary will be June 2.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News