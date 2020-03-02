Abuissa ends campaign for 2nd District Democratic nomination

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Iowa City engineer Newman Abuissa has ended his bid for the Democratic nomination in Iowa’s 2nd District.

“I had a very meaningful journey and the time has come to put my support with our capable candidate Rita Hart,” Abuissa said in an email Monday. “It is time to consolidate our Democratic efforts to keep our district blue.”

Hart, a former state senator who ran as Fred Hubbell’s lieutenant governor candidate in 2018, plans to file her nomination papers in the Secretary of State’s Office on Tuesday.

Newman, 58, a transportation engineer with Iowa Department of Transportation, focused much of his campaign on the economy, health care and reclaiming the United States’ traditional moral authority in the world.

“I want to make that clear to my audience that I am an engineer,” he said in describing his candidacy. “This is really what my campaign is about — it’s about building, not about politics as usual.

“I think I am sick and tired of politics as usual. And I am also sick of the status quo. I see lots of faults in the status quo politics.”

In announcing the suspension of his campaign, Abuissa said he was “especially grateful to the peace activists that I have worked with.”