Approaching "funnel" deadline causes Statehouse frenzy

DES MOINES — The legislative process kicked into high gear Monday as state lawmakers pushed to get their priority bills through various committees in the House and Senate to beat an approaching deadline to keep issues alive yet this session.

Senators, representatives, lobbyists and other interested parties bounced from one packed committee room to the next on a day when 61 subcommittees met to debate the merits of legislation considered to be live rounds, walking dead or not likely to make the cut.

“I was hopeful that we covered so many subcommittees last week that this would be a more-subdued funnel week than usual,” said Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig. “Turns out I was completely wrong,”

As a way to pare down the workload, legislative rules mark this Friday as the deadline for non-money and policy bills to be passed by at least one standing committee in either chamber to remain eligible. Budget, tax policy and a few other categories are exempt from the “funnel” deadline, which technically will be Thursday since lawmakers generally do not hold session on Fridays.